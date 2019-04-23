PETITION: Tell UN Chief to condemn anti-Christian attacks in Sri Lanka

Hundreds of Christians were murdered in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday by a local Muslim terrorist group with suspected ties to a larger, international Islamist terror organization (possibly, ISIS).

The death toll now stands at 321, which is more than any other single atrocity since 9/11.

In the aftermath of this terrible tragedy, this petition tells the UN Secretary-General António Guterres to call on the international community to "stand united against anti-Christian hatred," just as he did for Muslims after the attacks in New Zealand.

Yes, this petition is asking the UN Chief to call these, and similar attacks, what they are: "Anti-CHRISTIAN hatred."

So far, the UN Security Council has issued a press statement condemning the attacks, but nowhere in the statement are the words "Christian(s)" or "Christianity" to be found.

But, contrast this to the statement issued by Secretary-General Guterres after the New Zealand attacks on Muslims by a deranged man, simultaneously claiming ties to white supremacists and eco-warriors, in March:

"I’m saddened and strongly condemn the shooting of innocent people as they prayed peacefully in mosques in New Zealand...Today and every day, we must stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, and all forms of bigotry and terror."

We condemn bloody murder, too! But, words matter.

And, that's why this petition calls for the UN Chief to lead the world in condemning this 'anti-Christian bigotry and terror.'

Other world leaders and the mainstream media, in general, seem to be trying to minimize the fact that these latest atrocities were committed by Muslims against Christians [Read more below], as if to hide this fact from the Western public.

Persecuted Christians are suffering and dying around the world because of politics and game-playing by global leaders.

This has happened many times before. Remember the recent attacks in Nigeria where hundreds of Christians were killed by Islamic terrorists?

How many more times must this happen before Western leaders start to call this kind of bloody terror what it is: 'Anti-Christian hatred and bigotry'?

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Downplaying hatred and bigotry against Christians, the mainstream media are reporting that "churches and hotels" were attacked in Sri Lanka, not people...not Christians attending Mass and Worship Services on Easter Sunday.



Also, note how failed Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, and former US President, Barack Obama both use similar, vague words in their condemnation of the Sri Lankan attacks on their Twitter accounts.

As if by coincidence, they both use the vague phrase 'Easter worshippers' to describe the Christians who were killed.

But, there is no such word or phrase as 'Easter worshipper'. They are CHRISTIANS.

In condemning the New Zealand attacks, however, Clinton and Obama, like UN Secretary-General Guterres, don't shy away from using the word 'Muslim', Islam, etc.

Both use almost the exact same formula (again, by coincidence, no doubt...). (Obama): "We grieve with you and the Muslim community..." (Clinton): "All of us must stand against the normalization of Islamophobia and racism in all its forms."

UN Press Release on Sri Lanka: https://www.un.org/press/en/2019/sc13788.doc.htm

UN Press Release on New Zealand: https://news.un.org/en/story/2019/03/1034761

https://www.news.com.au/technology/online/social/conservatives-have-slammed-barack-obama-and-hillary-clinton-over-their-tweets-on-sri-lanka/news-story/baa518d231696b4c0d9a8e3ed94c93a3



Obama Tweet on Sri Lanka: https://twitter.com/BarackObam...

Clinton Tweet on Sri Lanka: https://twitter.com/HillaryCli...

191

US