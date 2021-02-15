U.S. Bishops: SHUT DOWN the Campaign for Human Development

For the last fifty years, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has been taking up an annual collection to fund community organizing efforts across the country under the auspices of the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD).

And for almost as long, faithful Catholics have proved that much of these funds are going to organizations that promote abortion, contraception, homosexuality, and Marxist revolution.

Unfortunately, the CCHD has not improved and, to this day, continues to promote actions and ideas contrary to Catholic faith and morals.

That's why LifeSite and the Lepanto Institute have joined forces in this petition calling on U.S. bishops to permanently SHUT DOWN the Campaign for Human Development.

The response from the CCHD regarding reports that its grant money is going to agencies that attack Catholic moral and social teaching is nearly always the same: deny any wrongdoing and point to its thorough vetting process.

But, it’s vetting process is broken beyond repair!

Since 2013, an organization called the Workers’ Dignity Project (WDP) has been receiving large grants from the CCHD totaling a quarter of a million dollars. In 2017, WDP received $60,000 from the CCHD, and in 2019, it was $50,000.

If the CCHD’s vetting process actually worked, it wouldn’t have taken long for the CCHD to discover that WDP was a “community partner” of Planned Parenthood’s as far back as 2017, or that it sponsored an LGBT pride rally that same year.

In 2020, during the period of its most recent grant from the CCHD, WDP promoted and conducted a series of internet-based interviews promoting Planned Parenthood and abortion.

Please SIGN this petition, then WATCH the Lepanto Institute’s most recent investigation proving this by clicking on the link in the 'For More Information' section, below.

But it’s not just the vetting process that’s broken...the CCHD consistently ignores its own grant guidelines.

Just recently, the Lepanto Institute proved that three other organizations, receiving large grants from the CCHD, are in direct violation of the CCHD’s grant rules.

Receiving its first-ever grant of $45,000 from the CCHD in 2019, Stand Up Nashville is in direct violation of the CCHD requirement that the “organization, and its affiliates, partners and coalition members must not endorse or advocate policies and issues that are contrary to Catholic Social Teaching.”

Two member organizations of Stand Up Nashville have been promoting abortion and homosexuality as far back as 2015, and its executive director and many board members have actively done the same.

Another CCHD regulation specifically and expressly prohibits grantees from being members of coalitions which directly attack Catholic moral or social teachings. The regulation says this:

“CCHD CANNOT FUND groups that knowingly participate in coalitions that have, as part of their organizational purpose or their coalition agenda or actions, anything that contradicts fundamental Catholic moral or social teaching” (emphasis original)

And yet, despite this, the CCHD is funding NOAH and MICAH, which are members of the pro-abortion Power Together Tennessee. The stated values and principles, which NOAH and MICAH would have known prior to joining, include this:

"We believe in reproductive freedom ... This means open access to safe, legal and affordable, abortion and birth control for all people ... we can only have reproductive justice when reproductive health care is accessible to all."

These are only the most recent examples of the CCHD’s fifty years of either gross incompetence or willful complicity in the funding of grave moral evils. Whichever the case, what’s clear is that this problem is not going to end as long as the CCHD continues to exist.

DID YOU KNOW 75% of the money collected goes to fund grantees outside your diocese, including the terrible organizations we've profiled? So even if your own bishop does a good job vetting local grants, your money is still flowing to pro-abortion marxist organizations.

For this reason, we are asking individual bishops to completely withdraw from the CCHD, refusing to send in any money for the national collection, and work towards the CCHD being shut down altogether.

Please SIGN and SHARE this important petition today. Thank you!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

WATCH Lepanto Institute's new video, 'Catholic Bishops Give $50k to Abortion Advocates' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24212WlPu08&feature=youtu.be

'US bishops’ charity arm caught funding pro-abortion Planned Parenthood partner' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishops-charity-arm-caught-funding-pro-abortion-planned-parenthood-partner

'US bishops’ charity arm caught funding promoters of abortion, LGBT activism' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishops-charity-arm-caught-funding-promoters-of-abortion-lgbt-activism

U.S. Bishops: SHUT DOWN the Campaign for Human Development

