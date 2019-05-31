PETITION: 'Dump Netflix' over their attack on unborn babies

The pro-life movement is unified in its revulsion over Netflix's decision to "work with the ACLU" to fight against Georgia's newly-signed Heartbeat Law.

LifeSite is now encouraging our supporters - and, anyone who cares about the pro-life cause - to 'Dump Netflix'...and cancel your current Netflix subscription.

If you don't currently have a Netflix subscription, you can also sign this petition. It simply states that, until the company reverses this decision, you will not subscribe to their services.

Make no mistake: Netflix declared war on unborn babies and on the pro-life movement when their Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos, told Fox News that if the heartbeat law was to take effect, “we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia,” and in the meantime “will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court.”

Those are fighting words, and as pro-lifers, we simply cannot continue to support huge corporations, like Netflix, which use monies gained from their clients' subscriptions, to defend and promote abortion...to work (lock, stock and barrel) against the unborn and the pro-life movement.

Iowa pro-family activist Shane Vander Hart summed it up perfectly when he said: “I don’t care if a company is neutral on an issue I care about, but I do care when they work against me.”



Thankfully, this is the attitude which the entire pro-life movement has adopted on Netflix's pro-abortion stance.

And, this is why it is now imperative that we 'Dump Netflix' and CANCEL our subscriptions.

Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition right away.

NB: Signing this petition will NOT automatically unsubscribe you from Netflix. It only declares your intention to do so, and this petition will be sent to Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos - the same man who said the company would work with the ACLU.

NBNB: After you decide to SIGN the petition, you will receive a 'thank you' email, with a link to the unsubscribe page on the Netflix website. You can then unsubscribe if you wish, or do so at a later time, if and when it suits you.



NBNBNB: If you don't currently have a Netflix subscription, you can also sign this petition. It simply states that, until the company reverses this decision, you will not subscribe to their services.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pro-life-leaders-denounce-netflixs-threat-to-boycott-georgia-over-pro-life-law

207

US