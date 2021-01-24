Jesuit Order: Censure James Martin, SJ, for offending Poland by blaspheming the Black Madonna

The image of Our Lady of Czestochowa is venerated and revered in Poland as representing the Virgin Mary, who is the patroness and protectress of the country.

As has been said in other fora, the history of this sacred image is the history of Poland and the Polish people...a history of struggle and resilience, steeped in orthodox Roman Catholicism.

Therefore, when James Martin, SJ, promoted an image on Twitter of the Blessed Virgin and Our Lord with sodomite rainbow-halos around their heads, he deeply offended Polish religion, history, culture and tradition.

With his typical devil-may-care attitude, Martin's reproduction of this vile image instantly offended a whole nation.

Please SIGN and SHARE this petition urging the Superior General of the Jesuit Order to publicly censure James Martin, SJ, for the scandal he caused in insulting Poles everywhere, their culture, their traditions and their religion.

This petition will be hand-delivered to the Headquarters of the Jesuit Order in Rome.

Martin needs to get the message that his erroneous ideas about religion and culture, coupled with his recklessness when it comes to others' religious sensibilities and beliefs, cannot be given a free pass.

This petition asks the Superior General of the Jesuit Order to issue a public censure to Fr. Martin over his promotion and display of this blasphemous image.

Of course, the reason people are really outraged at James Martin, SJ, is not just because he offended Poland and the Poles, but because he is blaspheming Our Lady and Our Lord with this foul image.

Fr. Martin clearly crossed the line with his decision to subvert this holy icon. His actions are a stain on the Jesuit Order.

Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING, today.

And, after you have signed the petition, please take a moment to politely contact the Jesuit Order in Rome, by phone or by leaving an email message. Or, please contact the nearest Jesuit House, as listed below.

Let them know that you are shocked and appalled that Fr. James Martin is allowed to freely offend the religious sensibilities and beliefs of the Polish nation, and of the entire Catholic Church. Let them know that God will not be mocked, and that the Blessed Virgin must also be deeply offended by his promotion of this blasphemous depiction. And, finally, let them know that this is a stain on the Jesuit Order for letting Fr. Martin "run wild."

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

'Polish police arrest woman for ‘profaning’ famous ‘black madonna’ with LGBT rainbow' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/polish-police-arrest-woman-for-defacing-famous-black-madonna-with-lgbt-rainbow

**Photo Credit: YouTube/Twitter Screen Capture

