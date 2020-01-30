Parents around the country are outraged by 'Sesame Street's' decision to push drag queens on children.

The long-running children’s program is one of the latest mainstream institutions to try to sexualize children using drag queens.

And, parents are fed up.



The "children's program" just announced that LGBT drag queen activist, Billy Porter, is to feature on an episode this year, wearing a gender-bending tuxedo gown.

"We are demanding the producers of 'Sesame Street' stop this attack on children and their innocence," said Gualberto Garcia Jones, President of the Personhood Alliance.

"Let children be children, and stop trying to force this corrupting and dangerous influence on the youth of America."

This urgent petition - sponsored by LifeSite and the Personhood Alliance - calls on HBO and AT&T (the parent company of HBO) to pull this episode from the series' lineup.

The promotion of drag queens, seen at this year's Super Bowl and also at libraries around the country, is a coordinated effort by LGBT activists to "normalize" their morally and scientifically dangerous ideology with the young.

Transgenderism is not about "Love." It is a disorder - gender dysphoria - which has absolutely no place on a children's program.

By contributing to this social contagion, 'Sesame Street' is forcing children to deal with adult concepts and notions about sexuality which are beyond their level of maturity, and which can leave psychological scars.

Many jurisdictions define this kind of behavior as abuse.

And, rightly so. 41.8% of gender confused youth claim to have attempted suicide.

That is tragic. Why would 'Sesame Street' want to contribute to this epidemic?

Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which demands that HBO drop Sesame Street's 'drag queen episode.'

And, if you wish to politely make your feelings known about this issue, please call Warner Media (who run HBO Max for AT&T) at: 212-484-8000.

Thank you!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

'Cross-dressing LGBT activist to appear on ‘Sesame Street’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-cross-dressing-lgbt-activist-billy-porter-to-appear-on-sesame-street



'Sesame Street's' Facebook announcement that they intend to feature a drag queen on the show - https://www.facebook.com/SesameStreet/posts/10157988262574549

