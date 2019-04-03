PETITION to Pope Francis: STOP appointment of pro-LGBT Abp Gregory to DC

Faithful Catholic laity of the United States are outraged that Archbishop Wilton Gregory (pictured above), who is known for his support for the homosexualist agenda and rejection of orthodoxy, was announced by the Vatican as the one to fill the vacant See of Washington, D.C.

Faithful and orthodox American Catholics OPPOSE this appointment and call on the Holy Father to DIRECTLY INTERVENE to STOP this from going forward.

Catholics have good reason to fear that Gregory’s appointment will only continue the iron grip of the Bernardins, McCarricks, and Wuerls on the church in Washington and the United States.

Archbishop Gregory’s offenses against orthodoxy are on public record. These include:

What the Archdiocese of Washington needs is a worthy shepherd who has a proven track record of teaching and practicing the fullness of the Catholic Faith.

Knowingly installing a man who flagrantly departs from Catholic moral teaching to Washington, D.C., suggests that the Vatican doesn't seem to care about listening to church-going American Catholics.

Faithful American Catholics are angry and disappointed at this slap-in-the-face.

Please SIGN this petition, directed to Pope Francis, asking him to directly intervene to STOP this appointment.

