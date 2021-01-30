PRAY IN REPARATION: Sony's new movie 'The Unholy' blasphemes the Blessed Virgin Mary

Showing incredible disdain for Catholics and their fellow Christians, Sony Pictures is releasing a truly demonic film called 'The Unholy' on April 2, 2021, which is Good Friday this year (the day Christians mourn the death of the Lord Jesus).

Sony Pictures should be ashamed of itself for launching this horror film on Good Friday, but as if that weren't enough, the film also terribly blasphemes against the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Do not allow Satan into your lives...do not see this unholy film!

But, do PRAY in reparation for the insults and blasphemies which this film inflicts upon the Sacred and Immaculate Hearts of Jesus and Mary!

And, please SIGN and SHARE this prayer-pledge in which you pledge to pray any prayer of your choosing, or one with your own words, to offer comfort to the Lord Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary for the outrage cuased by this film.

Because of the film's demonic nature, we refuse to show the trailer or link to the film. But, the short description provided by the producers is as follows:

The movie features a young, hearing-impaired girl who prays to the Blessed Virgin Mary and is miraculously healed, but a journalist who moves to town suspects there are darker forces at play after multiple sinister events occur.

Disturbingly, the movie does not stop at a purported "healing."

No...

Very unfortunately, the film presents prayer to the Blessed Virgin Mary for her intercession as a mockery of Christian faith, and especially of Catholic tradition.

And, the film presents multiple deeply offensive scenes and images, including blood and black tears flowing from the eyes of a Marian statue to indicate demonic forces, and statues of the Blessed Virgin being burned.

Moreover, this film makes a mockery of the Blessed Virgin Mary by even implying her intercession can somehow be taken over or supplanted by the demons that her Son has defeated.

Stated plainly, this film - and, its release date which is designed to be as offensive as possible - is an outrage to Catholics and Christians everywhere.

As we approach the Sacred Triduum and the Holy Day of Easter, therefore, we ask you to pledge to pray in reparation for the insults and blasphemies 'The Unholy' makes towards the Lord Jesus, the Blessed Virgin Mary, in particular, and also religious sentiment, in general.

Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Suggested Prayer against the Devil:

Holy Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil; May God rebuke him, we humbly pray; And do thou, O Prince of the Heavenly Host, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan and all evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us!

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us!

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us!

Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us!

US