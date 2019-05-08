SIGN THE PETITION: Pennsylvania lawmaker must resign for attacking pro-lifers

Democratic lawmaker Brian Sims filmed himself harassing peaceful pro-life protestors outside Planned Parenthood clinics in Philadelphia.

In his videos, Sims is seen verbally abusing an elderly women, as well as three teenage girls.

This is completely and totally inappropriate, especially for a state representative.

Sims' despicable actions expose the pro-abortion left for what it truly is and shows they have no scruples over attacking those who are defending the unborn.

What's worse was Sims' phony "apology" video where he doubled down on his egregious behavior.

