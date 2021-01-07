For the next two years, state legislators will be the last line of defense against a radical, leftist ideology invading every aspect of our lives.

Our federal institutions - especially, the judiciary - utterly betrayed America and the Constitution in their dereliction of duty towards seeking the truth in the outcome of the 2020 election.

And now, with the Senate in the hands of the leftists, freedom-loving Americans must DEMAND that our state institutions, and every patriotic state legislator, do everything in his or her power to oppose the assaults on our Freedom, on Life, on Family, and on Faith which are sure to come from Washington, D.C. after January, 20th.

Please SIGN this petition and DEMAND that state legislators, in every state, PLEDGE to defend America from the tyranny of the Left.

January 6th, 2021 will be remembered by patriotic Americans, for generations to come, as a turning point.

January 6th will be remembered as conservative America's vote of no confidence in official institutions. Simultaneously a primordial cry for freedom and a tragic scene where the last vestiges of law and order succumbed under the reality of current events.

(After you have signed this petition, take a couple of minutes to personally contact your state legislators by email, Twitter, or by phone, using the Voter Voice tool provided to you by LifeSite. With one click of a button, you can contact them without having to look up any contact details yourself!)

Don't be mistaken: unlike so many politicians who are supposed to be on our side, the left almost always follows through with what they set out to do. So, yes, you can believe all of the predictions of impending doom for conservative causes.

Therefore, we must now DEMAND that our state legislators ACT to defend us from the federal government's future attempts to attack our freedoms, human life, the natural family, and our right to freely practise our faith.

And we, ourselves, must also be willing to strongly advocate for those freedoms, for life, for family and for our Faith.

Please SIGN and SHARE this petition. And then, please take 5 minutes to contact your local state representatives using the Voter Voice link below. With Voter Voice, it really couldn't be easier.

Thank you!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

After signing the petition, CONTACT YOUR STATE REPS HERE: https://www.votervoice.net/LifesiteNews/campaigns/79129/respond

'LifeSite VP: I was in DC today. Here’s what I saw, and what I think about it.' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/lifesite-vp-i-was-in-dc-today-heres-what-i-saw-and-what-i-think-about-it

'BREAKING: Facebook, Instagram ban Trump ‘indefinitely,’ as digital purge begins' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-facebook-instagram-ban-trump-indefinitely-as-digital-purge-begins

407

State legislators: Protect our freedoms from radical leftists starting Jan. 20th

US