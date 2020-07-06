PETITION: Support priest who was suspended for calling out the Black Lives Matter organization

Fr. Theodore Rothrock, of the parish of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Carmel, Indiana, has been suspended by the ordinary of the Diocese of Lafayette, Indiana, Bishop Timothy Doherty.

It would appear that the only "offense" caused by Fr. Rothrock is to have strongly stated the truth, namely, that Black Lives Matter organizers feed off the fear they promote.

In a strongly-worded statement, posted to the parish's website (and now, subsequently removed), Fr. Rothrock said this of the organizers of the Black Lives Matter organization:

"The only lives that matter are their own and the only power they seek is their own. They are wolves in wolves clothing, masked thieves and bandits, seeking only to devour the life of the poor and profit from the fear of others. They are maggots and parasites at best, feeding off the isolation of addiction and broken families, and offering to replace any current frustration and anxiety with more misery and greater resentment."

Of course, Black Lives Matter organizers and their fellow travelers in the mainstream media, who have been promoting the overthrow of the nuclear family, the defunding of our police departments, and the general destabilization of our society, focused on Fr. Rothrock's impassioned use of the words "maggots and parasites."

And, while Fr. Rothrock has subsequently apologized for using those words, HIS WARNING REMAINS TRUE.

And, that is what a good shepherd does: He warns his sheep against serious dangers, while feeding and nourishing them with the truth.

The truth is that the Catholic Church condemns racism, saying that such discrimination is "incompatible with God's design." (CCC p. 1935)

But, Black Lives Matter and others revolutionaries are radically different to past civil rights movements in that they incite further racial strife rather than reconciliation.

As Fr. Rothrock pointed out in his statement: "Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA, and other nefarious acolytes of their persuasion, are not the friends or allies we have been led to believe. They are serpents in the garden, seeking only to uproot and replant a new species of human, made in the likeness of men and not in the image of God."

So, if Fr. Rothrock's words were strong, it is because we are facing into a dangerous and godless revolution. And, therefore, his words needed to be strong.

A noxious infection requires strong medicine.

But, by suspending and silencing Fr. Rothrock, Bishop Doherty is giving in to people who fundamentally hate what the Church stands for.

Indeed, until the last few days, the Black Lives Matter website was calling for the destruction of both the nuclear family and "heteronormative thinking - the belief that all in the world are heterosexual."

Black Lives Matter is not a friend of the Church and any priest or bishop who thinks otherwise is being deceived, or allowing himself to be deceived or bullied.

This is not just an abstraction! This is a serious threat to Christianity and democracy, which needs to be met with strong opposition.

