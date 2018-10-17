By LifeSiteNews.com

Tell Bishop McElroy to no longer employ "married" homosexual man

Sponsored by the Lepanto Institute

San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy has a long track record of being one of the most liberal prelates in the U.S. Catholic Church.

During a recent "listening session" hosted in his diocese, Bishop McElroy had a woman removed after she voiced concerns over Aaron Bianco, an openly homosexual man who works as the Youth and LGBT ministry coordinator at the ultra-progressive St. John the Evangelist Parish in San Diego.

Bishop McElroy concelebrated a mass for "families of the LGBT community" at the parish in October 2017 and has said it is a "very good thing" that "LGBT worshippers" feel "particularly welcome" there.

Bianco, who is "married" and took the last name of his "husband," is the point of contact for parish couples seeking the sacrament of Holy Matrimony. 

He was hired as a Program Outreach Associate with Call to Action in 2015. Call to Action is an anti-Catholic group that opposes the Church's teaching on homosexuality, marriage, and the nature of the priesthood. In 2006, members of Call to Action were excommunicated over their dissenting advocacy.

Bianco has a long history as a homosexual activist and is slated to give two presentations in Santa Clara on gender identity in parish communities.

Timeline

1 week ago

‘I have no faith in your will or your character,’ abuse victim tells pro-LGBT Bishop McElroy

'How are we supposed to trust the bishops? The same bishops that were supposed to fix this before - we're supposed to trust them again to fix it now?'
1 year ago

Pro-gay bishop pushes homosexual agenda at LGBT ‘Family Mass’

One 'married' homosexual couple attended the Mass to teach their children about equality.
1 year ago

San Diego bishop praises pro-gay parish as model for welcoming ‘LGBT worshippers’

Bishop McElroy praised a parish that advertises Masses with the LGBT rainbow flag, and has a young adult ministry led by an openly gay man.
1 year ago

San Diego bishop to priests: Embrace ‘LGBT families’, give Communion to ‘remarried’

Bishop Robert McElroy is calling on parishes to become 'deeply inclusive.'
Wed Oct 17, 2018 - 9:18 AM EST

Petition Launched!

Tell Bishop McElroy to no longer employ "married" homosexual man

Aaron Bianco unapologetically defies Church teaching
