Tell Bishop McElroy to no longer employ "married" homosexual man

Sponsored by the Lepanto Institute

San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy has a long track record of being one of the most liberal prelates in the U.S. Catholic Church.

During a recent "listening session" hosted in his diocese, Bishop McElroy had a woman removed after she voiced concerns over Aaron Bianco, an openly homosexual man who works as the Youth and LGBT ministry coordinator at the ultra-progressive St. John the Evangelist Parish in San Diego.

Bishop McElroy concelebrated a mass for "families of the LGBT community" at the parish in October 2017 and has said it is a "very good thing" that "LGBT worshippers" feel "particularly welcome" there.

Bianco, who is "married" and took the last name of his "husband," is the point of contact for parish couples seeking the sacrament of Holy Matrimony.

He was hired as a Program Outreach Associate with Call to Action in 2015. Call to Action is an anti-Catholic group that opposes the Church's teaching on homosexuality, marriage, and the nature of the priesthood. In 2006, members of Call to Action were excommunicated over their dissenting advocacy.

Bianco has a long history as a homosexual activist and is slated to give two presentations in Santa Clara on gender identity in parish communities.

