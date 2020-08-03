During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all heard the mantra "listen to the science" repeated over and over. And most people of good will, regardless of their politics, do trust the expertise of our doctors, scientists, and public health officials.

But what is happening at the FDA with its opposition to an inexpensive, highly effective, safe, and commonly used drug called Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has little to do with science and a whole lot to do with Washington DC politics.

Instead of playing politics, the FDA should give HCQ a fair trial and help save lives!

According to a growing number of non-political medical experts, like Dr. Harvey A. Risch, Professor of Epidemiology at Yale University, the FDA's opposition to Hydroxychloroquine as an early treatment for high risk individuals with the coronavirus could be directly responsible for the deaths of many thousands of Americans. Dr. Risch's assertion is backed up by international studies, which he has reviewed openly in prestigious medical journals, and which prove his point beyond a doubt.

Dr. Risch's conclusion about HCQ is also backed up by the growing experience of doctors who are successfully treating their COVID patients with HCQ. These are not quack doctors like the mainstream media would have you believe, but compassionate and courageous licensed medical doctors, willing to go against the political prejudice of the mainstream for the good of their patients.

When properly prescribed (in the right dose and to the right individuals), the science proves that HCQ can lead to a drastic reduction in mortality, so why would the FDA want to stop a cheap, safe and effective treatment for the coronavirus?

It is not conspiratorial to suspect that companies that stand to make tens of billions of dollars in profits from the sale of vaccines would want to bury a cheap, safe, and widely available treatment for the virus.

According to OpenSecrets.org, pharmaceutical companies spent over a billion dollars in lobbying activities since President Trump's election. More importantly, 63% of lobbyists employed by the pharmaceutical companies previously worked in the government. This does not automatically mean that they would use their significant influence to undermine competitors, but it certainly highlights the need for the people to be vigilant when it comes to government decisions which could impact the pharmaceutical industry.

In the end, it does not matter if the motivation behind the FDA's opposition to Hydroxychloroquine is based on politics, the influence of pharmaceuticals or just bad science. What matters is that Americans and people around the world are dying unnecessarily and we are still in time to correct this terrible decision.

As was seen by the grotesque censorship of the Frontline Doctors White Coat Summit last week. Big Tech companies have swallowed the political lie, hook, line, and sinker, and are now in a full-blown virtue signaling campaign of censorship against HCQ.

