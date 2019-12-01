PETITION: Tell U.S. Attorney General Barr to PROSECUTE Planned Parenthood's alleged sale of baby body parts

In late 2016, Congress referred eight organizations to the FBI and the Department of Justice for investigation for allegedly breaking federal law by buying or selling fetal baby body parts.

Those eight organizations include: The Planned Parenthood Federation of America; Planned Parenthood Mar Monte; Planned Parenthood Los Angeles; Planned Parenthood Northern California; Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest; StemExpress LLC; Advanced Bioscience Resources, Inc.; and, Novogenix Laboratories, LLC.

Astonishingly, however, in the intervening three years, no federal indictment has issued from the Department of Justice on the matter.

And yet, during the same time period, David Daleiden and his fellow pro-life colleagues, who uncovered this alleged illegal traffic in aborted baby body parts, have been defending themselves in court over politically-motivated charges of "racketeering" and wiretapping, brought against them by supporters of abortion and Planned Parenthood, itself.

Reasonable observers, therefore, are now asking when is the Department of Justice going to prosecute Planned Parenthood for allegedly selling baby body parts, as exposed David and his co-defendants.

This petition, directed to the U.S. Attorney General, William Barr, therefore asks that the Department of Justice urgently comply with Congress' direction and initiate a prosecution of Planned Parenthood for allegedly selling baby body parts.

A June, 2019 letter of inquiry, from Senator Lindsey Graham, who is the current Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, and from Senator Charles Grassley, the previous Chairman of the same committee, states:

"The eight criminal referrals were based on an investigation by the committee's majority staff, which resulted in a report titled 'Human Fetal Tissue Research: Context and Controversy.' The investigation found evidence suggesting that the buying or selling of human fetal tissue may have occurred, as demonstrated in billing records and procurement logs provided by the named organizations to the committee. Additionally, the investigation uncovered facts that raise a reasonable suspicion that The Planned Parenthood Federation of America may have conspired with its affiliates to violate the fetal tissue law."

The evidence referred to is not only evidence which can serve to initiate a federal indictment against Planned Parenthood, but it is also evidence which could help clear David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt of wrong-doing.

Senators Graham's and Grassley's letter asks Attorney General Barr for a response by July 2, 2019. But to date, there has been no report of Barr replying to the Senators.

Please SIGN this petition which asks the U.S. Attorney General, William Barr, to have the Department of Justice urgently comply with Congress' direction and initiate the criminal prosecution of The Planned Parenthood Federation of America, four of its affiliates and three tissue laboratories for allegedly selling baby body parts.

After the recent loss in their civil trial (which will be appealed), David and his fellow pro-life co-defendants now face the prospect of another trial - this time a criminal trial.

This is a blatant miscarriage of justice: where the people who expose wrong-doing by a rich and politically powerful organization are themselves tried for wrong-doing.

In order for justice to be served now, The Planned Parenthood Federation of America, its four affiliates and the three tissue laboratories named in the congressional investigation must all face legal scrutiny by federal authorities.

All of the evidence must be presented, in a dispassionate, apolitical atmosphere, removed from states, politicians, and judges who seem to be pursuing a political vendetta against the pro-life movement.

The U.S. Attorney General and his federal investigators must now seek the truth and issue an indictment against Planned Parenthood, so that all of the facts can come out.



Thank you for standing for the truth and for Life! Thank you for praying for David and for his pro-life colleagues.

And, thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

'Biggest pro-life trial in 2 decades: Planned Parenthood civil case against pro-life journalists begins today' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biggest-pro-life-trial-in-2-decades-planned-parenthood-civil-case-against-pro-life-journalists-begins-today

'Newman Applauds Planned Parenthood Criminal Investigation Confirmed by DoJ' - https://www.operationrescue.org/archives/newman-applauds-planned-parenthood-criminal-investigation-confirmed-by-doj/

Graham-Grassley Letter to the Department of Justice - https://www.operationrescue.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Graham-Grassley-Letter-to-DOJ-FBI-on-Human-Fetal-Tissue.pdf

273

US